Summer: air 30-35°C, water 29°C, never rains. Winter: air 15-20°C, water 18°C, rains often. Wetsuit (3/2 long) is needed only December through April.
Recommended
wind for kitesurfing is
wind coming
from
N
.
Wind seasons: April and May: North winds (sideshore) 15-25 knots about 2 to 3 days every week. September and October: North winds (sideshore) 15-25 knots about 2 to 3 days every week. June to August: rare Southwest winds of 13-15 knots. Everyday gets about 11 knots West (onshore) in the afternoon. Cannot really surf. Winter: November to February: little storms bring waves and shout winds of 17-30 knots, choppy water and high waves of 2 meter.
Wind
usually
blows
from N
on the spot.
The
best moments to come
to Beit Yanay, Israel are
January, February, April, May, September, October, November and December
.
Beach and Tide Conditions
Kitesurfing conditions
do not depend on Tide
on this spot.
Beit Yanay, Israel is a
Shallow, Flat, Chop and Small waves spot.
The
launching/landing area
is reported to be of
Big size.
Soft and sandy, wide. To the right you will see the kite spot. Good for all levels, as you can walk about 2 km along the beach.
Flat, choppy, real waves. Sometimes waves can get as high as 2 meters.
