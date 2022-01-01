Wind and Weather Conditions

Summer: air 30-35°C, water 29°C, never rains. Winter: air 15-20°C, water 18°C, rains often. Wetsuit (3/2 long) is needed only December through April. Recommended wind for kitesurfing is wind coming from N . Wind seasons: April and May: North winds (sideshore) 15-25 knots about 2 to 3 days every week. September and October: North winds (sideshore) 15-25 knots about 2 to 3 days every week. June to August: rare Southwest winds of 13-15 knots. Everyday gets about 11 knots West (onshore) in the afternoon. Cannot really surf. Winter: November to February: little storms bring waves and shout winds of 17-30 knots, choppy water and high waves of 2 meter. Wind usually blows from N on the spot. The best moments to come to Beit Yanay, Israel are January, February, April, May, September, October, November and December .